Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 5th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Altra Industrial Motion has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.