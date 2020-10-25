Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 5th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Altra Industrial Motion has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
