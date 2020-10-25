Alpha Windward LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.