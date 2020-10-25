Alpha Windward LLC Sells 881 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.