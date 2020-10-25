Alpha Windward LLC Sells 840 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 96,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.