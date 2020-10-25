Alpha Windward LLC Sells 748 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4,599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 1.32.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.