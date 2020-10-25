Alpha Windward LLC Sells 332 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

