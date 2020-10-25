Alpha Windward LLC Sells 23,520 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

