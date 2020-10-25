Alpha Windward LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

