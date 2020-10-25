Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 7,740 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.