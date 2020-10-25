Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 28,680 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned about 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

ETH opened at $17.17 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.