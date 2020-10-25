Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 991 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.