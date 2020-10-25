Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 197 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

