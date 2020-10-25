Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 1,576 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

