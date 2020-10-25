Alpha Windward LLC Makes New Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 303,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 259,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MD stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

