Alpha Windward LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $14.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.