Alpha Windward LLC Invests $401,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

