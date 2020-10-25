Alpha Windward LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intel by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

