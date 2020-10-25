Alpha Windward LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Synaptics by 74.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Synaptics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,097. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

