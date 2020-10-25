Alpha Windward LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

