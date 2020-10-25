Alpha Windward LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,206,564 shares of company stock valued at $15,989,532 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

