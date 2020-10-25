Alpha Windward LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

WNC stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $782.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

