Alpha Windward LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

