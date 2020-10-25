Alpha Windward LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

