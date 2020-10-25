Alpha Windward LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

