Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

