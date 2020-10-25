Alpha Windward LLC Buys Shares of 16,200 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

