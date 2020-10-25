Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,973,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.22. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

