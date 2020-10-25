Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 447,905 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 227,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 159,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $941.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

