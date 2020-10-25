Alpha Windward LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $247,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

