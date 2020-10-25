Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC owned about 0.06% of P H Glatfelter worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 220.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $659.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

