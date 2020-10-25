Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.67 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

