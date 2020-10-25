Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

