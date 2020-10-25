Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $204,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average of $179.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

