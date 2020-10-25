Alpha Windward LLC Acquires Shares of 719 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $180,899,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its 200 day moving average is $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.