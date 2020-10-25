Alpha Windward LLC Acquires New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

