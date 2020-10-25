Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Inogen (NYSE:INGN) Critical Review

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 1 3 0 0 1.75

Inogen has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Inogen 1.96% 2.68% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.37 $3.00 million $0.23 65.30 Inogen $361.94 million 1.71 $20.95 million $1.07 26.18

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

