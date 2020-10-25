Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 1.6%

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 407,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,878,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.

About Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.