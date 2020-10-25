Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
