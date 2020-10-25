Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.