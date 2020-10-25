Alliance Global Partners Cuts Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target to $7.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

