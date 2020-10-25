Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 670,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

