Alamos Gold Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 453,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 251,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

