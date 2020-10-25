Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) vs. Gran Tierra Energy (OTCMKTS:GTE) Critical Review

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Akorn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy -164.10% -12.58% -5.65% Akorn -48.05% -2.61% 1.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Akorn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $570.98 million 0.14 $38.69 million N/A N/A Akorn $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A

Akorn has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gran Tierra Energy and Akorn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akorn beats Gran Tierra Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Akorn

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

