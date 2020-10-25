Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

