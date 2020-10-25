Agree Realty Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,783,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 156,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

