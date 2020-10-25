AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

