Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $79.40 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

