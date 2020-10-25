Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $79.40 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.
AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.
