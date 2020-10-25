Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,498 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

