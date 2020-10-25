Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 249,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

