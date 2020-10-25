Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.78).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of AERI opened at $9.91 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 445,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

