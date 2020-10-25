Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,684 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $64,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.96 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 154.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

